Staffing crisis hits Kansas schools

A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”

This small appreciation meant a lot to my friend who’s facing another hard school year, partly because this fall teachers and substitute teachers will be in short supply.

In July, the Kansas State Department of Education reported that around four percent or about 1,400 teaching positions were unfilled, and the vacancies are expected to grow as fall start dates come closer.