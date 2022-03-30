Sunday’s good vibes lift my soul

I was at the barbershop with my son when I heard that the KU men’s basketball team was headed to the Final Four.

You may have deduced from the previous sentence that I’m not a sports devotee. But I’m also a graduate of the University of Kansas and live in Lawrence, two facts that inescapably lead to at least a token knowledge of college hoops. I felt a stirring of that old Jayhawk pride, a sense of shared joy that was welcome amid the current tumult in our state and nation.

Within minutes of the 76-50 win over Miami on Sunday afternoon, downtown was flooded with ebullient residents and students. They wanted to celebrate. They needed to celebrate. The Lawrence Police Department urged the most boisterous to restrain themselves.