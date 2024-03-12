Sunshine Week: Marion County Record still in the dark about raid

Welcome to Sunshine Week, an annual opportunity to celebrate the public’s right to know and promote the need for government transparency.

Sadly, there’s not much transparency to celebrate these days when it comes to resolving questions surrounding the raids that took place in Marion on August 11, when the newsroom of the Marion County Record and two private residences were searched at the beginning of a saga that is still playing out in the national news. No charges have been filed to date, and seven months later, the public, along with journalists industry-wide, are left wondering whether law enforcement, or, crucially, even Record staff, will face criminal or administrative consequences for their roles in the events of that fateful day.

This ongoing ambiguity, stemming from a lack of transparency, leaves an inescapable statewide chilling effect on journalists’ First Amendment rights. “We would like to think that something like this would not happen with the law enforcement agencies in Douglas County,” said Mackenzie Clark, reporter and founder of The Lawrence Times. “But I’m sure the Marion County Record folks probably felt the same way before the raid.”