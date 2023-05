On the very last day of the Kansas Legislative session, lawmakers decided the biggest item of their budget — $6.3 billion to fund K-12 public schools.

Across the 90 days, USD 257 Superintendent of Schools Stacey Fager girded himself for any number of outcomes as the educational landscape began to feel more and more like quicksand.

“The process has become so politicized,” Fager said Monday afternoon. “Funding education used to be fairly apolitical and straight forward.”