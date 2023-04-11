Teachers should force gun reform

As I teach my college-bound seniors “Antigone,” in what will be their final month and a half of school, I am asking them to consider: What laws are worth breaking? What superordinate priorities should people hold above what they’re told to do? For what would you be willing to sacrifice your comfort, your prosperity, your life?

For Antigone, the answer is never in question: She will honor her brother and the gods in spite of the orders given by King Creon to leave his body unburied. She is aware of the consequences from the beginning, but she is unwavering in her commitment to burying her brother and accepting Creon’s death sentence because it is the right thing to do, regardless of whether or not it is legal.

I tell my seniors: We all imagine ourselves as Antigone, but we are mostly her cowardly sister. Or we are Creon himself, the lynchpin of our own tragedy. Because Antigone has what most of us do not: courage demonstrated by moral action despite unjust consequences.