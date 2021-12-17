The day democracy will die

Last week laid bare the urgency of the threats to U.S. and global democracy. Yet most Americans still don’t grasp the immediacy of the danger.

The warning flashes didn’t originate from the last week’s virtual Summit of Democracies which President Biden had conceived during his candidacy — long before the twin viruses of COVID-19 and Donald Trump’s Big Lie drove the dramatic decline of democratic norms. At this point it could provide little more than a well-meaning talk show.

More striking were China’s reaction to the summit – and congressional hearings on GOP efforts to steal the presidential election during the Jan. 6 insurrection.