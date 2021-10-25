 | Mon, Oct 25, 2021
The debt ceiling and your financial security

Politicians hurt the nation's stability by threatening default on debts incurred over the past many years.

The debt ceiling debate in Washington seems distant from average Kansans, but it affects your finances more than you think. 

The debt ceiling is the limit on the amount of money the federal government can borrow. Congress invented it in 1917 to simplify creating debt and issuing bonds. It has been raised through various means 78 times since 1960, per Treasury Departments records, typically with bipartisan support and more frequently under Republican presidents.  

The debt ceiling itself doesn’t authorize new spending. Rather, it allows government to finance commitments it already made. Today, that still includes many expenditures on debt that Donald Trump authorized while president. 

