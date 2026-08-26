The inspirational Dolly Parton

“I do not believe we should criticize and judge other people. I think we should be accepting and loving.” ~ Dolly Parton

That is what Dolly Parton said in a sit-down interview with Larry King in 2016. This week, the world lost one of its most recognizable voices. Dolly’s vocals and lyrics reverberated across the hills of East Tennessee and eventually across the world. But Dolly’s goodness was never merely confined to the walls of the Grand Ole Opry.

If anything, Dolly Parton’s philanthropic spirit may prove to be an even greater part of her legacy than her musical and acting chops. In a time when we are so tribal, so anxious and so ready to put on our partisan colors, Dolly’s life serves as a striking reminder that our political identity should be merely a patchwork in the coat of who we are.

We reside in a climate where the loudest voices are often those wearing ruby-red or royal-blue coats.

But just like the coat of many colors Dolly’s momma made for her, we ought to be reminded that who we are as neighbors and as Americans is so much more than who we end up casting our ballots for this coming November.

While Dolly’s rhinestones, hair and alterations were artificial — something she would have been the first to own and admit — her character and heart were anything but.

Consider the Imagination Library. What began in 1995 in Dolly’s home of Sevier County, Tennessee, has grown into one of the world’s largest early-childhood book-gifting programs.

More than 332 million books have now been given to children around the world. Dolly created the program in honor of her father, who could not read or write.

She understood that education could open doors that poverty and circumstance had otherwise kept closed. And so, she decided to do something about it.

There was no political litmus test attached to the books. No ideological questionnaire for the parents. No requirement that a child believe this or that.

Just a book, placed into the hands of a child, with the simple hope that the child might learn to love reading and perhaps find a brighter tomorrow.

That began in the foothills of Appalachia eventually crossed state lines and national borders.

For some, Dolly was a singer. For others, she was an actress or a comfort character on the big screen. For a child still using their finger to follow the words on the page, Dolly was the book lady. But to us all, she was, and forever will be, an icon.

The patchwork of Dolly’s person was never overpowered by any one partisan shade. Her guiding political ideology, at least in the way she lived her life, could perhaps be summarized in just two words: Be good.

That sounds almost painfully simple in an era that has made everything complicated.

We are constantly being asked to pick a side. To identify ourselves. To declare which team we belong to. We are encouraged to believe that the person wearing the other color is not merely someone who disagrees with us, but someone who is fundamentally different from us.