The season to remember we’re still one nation

Every year around this time, the noise starts to drop. The pace eases a bit. Families gather, neighbors reconnect, and people who disagree on just about everything still manage to pass plates across the same table.

Something about late November into December nudges us toward reflection. Whatever you call it — holiday spirit, cultural memory, or just a pause in the chaos — it’s real. And in a country this divided, it might be the reminder we need most.

Because the truth is simple: America has never thrived by choosing one ideology over another. It has thrived because our competing visions push, restrain, and refine each other. We forget that at our own risk.

I grew up in a time when political conversations were part of life, not a reason to exile someone from it. You could disagree without severing the relationship. The center wasn’t seen as a weakness. It was maturity — the space where people with different temperaments and values tried to make something workable.

Today, we act as if our country must pick a single path and purge the rest. But that’s not how the United States was designed. It wasn’t intended as a pure libertarian project or a pure social democracy. It’s a deliberate blend — a push-and-pull system with enough room for Hamilton’s national strength, Jefferson’s local skepticism, Roosevelt’s compassion, and Reagan’s correction.

The very friction we complain about is the mechanism that keeps us balanced.

And you can even see that balance in our books.

Wealthier, urban, blue-leaning states indeed tend to generate more federal revenue than they receive. But those same states depend just as heavily on the energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and natural resources that come from the rural, older, red-leaning states that receive more federal spending.

That’s not ideology — that’s geography, demographics, and economic interdependence. Neither side is self-sufficient, and neither thrives without the other. The numbers simply reveal how tightly woven the country really is.

Some Americans daydream about a national split — two countries, one red and one blue — each free to express pure ideology without interference. It’s a tempting fantasy until you follow the math.

A “blue nation” might be wealthy on paper, but it would be burdened by the cost of living, bureaucracy, and a shortage of land-based industries. A “red nation” might feel culturally unified, but would immediately face fiscal strain, aging demographics, and the challenge of replacing the federal inflows that currently stabilize its budgets.

Cut the country in half ideologically, and each half becomes a weaker version of itself.

Together, they make the thing work.

This time of year has a way of softening the edges, even if only for a few weeks. It reminds us that the people who frustrate us most are often the same people we share a meal with, raise kids around, or bump into at the grocery store.

We don’t disappear from each other in December. We draw a little closer, whether we like it or not. That closeness is a quiet lesson in what the country needs year-round.

The center isn’t a compromise of conviction. It’s the only place 330 million people with wildly different values can coexist without tearing the nation apart. It’s the adult table — the one where no single worldview gets everything it wants, but everybody gets enough stability to keep moving.

As this season unfolds, I find myself hoping we rediscover that center.