The stories that ‘Oppenheimer’ didn’t tell

The attack on Oppenheimer loomed as a warning to scientists that their participation in the political process was conditional on not rocking the boat too hard. ... Even in recent years, experts have been forced out of government jobs for supporting the scientific consensus on climate change.

March 21, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film “Oppenheimer.” The award-winning movie, however, failed to address the “Downwinders,” those harmed by the hundreds of nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. government as well as the government’s character assassination of Oppenheimer for advocating for nuclear disarmament. (Universal Pictures/TNS)

Last summer, the film “Oppenheimer” swept the box office and helped reignite public discourse about nuclear weapons and the ever-present threat of their use. 

It’s perhaps inevitable that the movie, which dramatizes the United States’ development of the atomic bomb, still provides only a partial understanding of the complex reality of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life and legacy. With the movie dominating the awards season, the audience deserves to know about two crucial stories that the movie left out.

A central storyline of the film is Oppenheimer’s loss of his security clearance and eventual excommunication from the halls of power — a result of the Red Scare and his advocacy of nuclear disarmament policies that people in power did not want to hear. 

