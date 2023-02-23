This legislation could undermine public education

If two bills moving through the Kansas legislature become law, together they could destabilize public schools, prove disastrous for Kansas students and reduce the state general tax fund.

As currently written, the bills would shift funding to private and home schools plus permit affluent parents to donate enough to an existing scholarship fund to write off the entire cost of private schooling. Yet low- income parents with vouchers still could not afford the cost of many private schools.

What is more, there are as many as 60 Kansas counties with no private schools for students to attend.