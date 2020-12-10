Menu Search Log in

Two names all Kansans should know

It pains me to say this, but I’d lay down money that most Kansans don’t know the names of their own state senator and representative.

December 10, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Ty Masterson is the incoming president of the Kansas Senate.

It was a popularity contest of sorts on Monday at the Capitol when Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature decided who will be their leaders when the session starts next month.

This means a couple of things for Kansans. They’ll keep seeing some familiar names in the news, for example. Ron Ryckman, the Republican from Olathe, will still be Speaker of the House, and Dan Hawkins, the Republican from Wichita, will still be House Majority Leader.

But some things will be different. No longer will the words “Senate President Susan Wagle” appear in Statehouse news stories. Instead, Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, will be filling those big shoes.

