Two names all Kansans should know

It was a popularity contest of sorts on Monday at the Capitol when Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature decided who will be their leaders when the session starts next month.

This means a couple of things for Kansans. They’ll keep seeing some familiar names in the news, for example. Ron Ryckman, the Republican from Olathe, will still be Speaker of the House, and Dan Hawkins, the Republican from Wichita, will still be House Majority Leader.

But some things will be different. No longer will the words “Senate President Susan Wagle” appear in Statehouse news stories. Instead, Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, will be filling those big shoes.