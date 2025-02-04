Undue pain lies ahead for Midwest exporters

Your representatives in Washington should have spent the weekend screaming bloody hell.

They didn’t.

It’s kind of easy to understand why. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, along with Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt of Missouri, are apostles of Trumpism.

The remaining senator from the region — Jerry Moran of Kansas — is very good at occasionally telegraphing a furrowed brow in consternation at President Donald Trump’s shenanigans, but has otherwise shown a tendency to go along with whatever the Republican Party decides.

Still: Their job is to protect you. To serve your interests.

Well, folks: President Donald Trump is doing active harm to your interests — playing games with the livelihoods of the voters in Kansas and Missouri who overwhelmingly supported him.

The president over the weekend executed a game plan he’d been telling us was coming all along. He announced 25% tariffs on America’s closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on China.

More tariffs are coming on European Union products, he said.

Why? Well, Trump says it’s because of fentanyl and migrants.

But honestly, it looked like a straight up domination play from a president whose whole thing has always been about being seen as dominant.

“Canada should become our Cherished 51st State,” he wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

If we take him seriously — and who can ever tell with Trump? — it kind of gives the game away.

‘The price that must be paid’

The problem? If he makes good on his threats, you’ll pay the price.

“WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!),” he wrote, loudly. “BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID.”

That “MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)” should have read “almost certainly.”

Because Canada and Mexico aren’t just America’s biggest trading partners. They’re also the biggest export markets for Kansas and Missouri farmers, aircraft companies and carmakers.