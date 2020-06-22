US trade policy with China nothing but hot air

Kansas is losing ground under current trade policy, as farmers nationwide see longtime trade surpluses turn into deficits.

Through the first four months of 2020, the nation’s agriculture-related trade balance is running at a deficit, a rare if not unprecedented event.

U.S. ag imports exceeded exports in three of the first four months of the year. The cumulative trade deficit stood at about $730 million at the end of April, the most recent figure available.