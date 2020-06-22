Menu Search Log in

US trade policy with China nothing but hot air

US exports of grains, meat and other farm commodities have been flat or falling, while imports of farm goods have increased.

By

Columnists

June 22, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Kansas is losing ground under current trade policy, as farmers nationwide see longtime trade surpluses turn into deficits.

Through the first four months of 2020, the nation’s agriculture-related trade balance is running at a deficit, a rare if not unprecedented event.

U.S. ag imports exceeded exports in three of the first four months of the year. The cumulative trade deficit stood at about $730 million at the end of April, the most recent figure available.

Related
April 24, 2020
March 27, 2020
March 2, 2020
February 24, 2020
Trending