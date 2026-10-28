Vote ‘no’ on ballot measure to amend Kansas Constitution
The Kansas Constitution already limits voting to U.S. citizens. It should not be rewritten when we cannot say confidently what the new language may be used to accomplish.
Published: October 28, 2026
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The Kansas Constitution already limits voting to U.S. citizens. It should not be rewritten when we cannot say confidently what the new language may be used to accomplish.
Only citizens can vote. So why change the Constitution?
Our Kansas Constitution is the foundational law of our state. It should not be changed without a compelling reason and with clear intent.
The people have every right to amend their Constitution. But that does not mean every proposed change should be made. James Madison warned against unnecessarily multiplying constitutional experiments. George Washington cautioned against making constitutional changes based merely on “hypothesis and opinion.”
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Scott Morgan – Guest opinion
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