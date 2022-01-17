 | Mon, Jan 17, 2022
Voter fraud in Kansas is fake news

Republican lawmakers seem intent on making it harder for Kansans to vote. But extensive research shows that voter fraud is virtually nonexistent in Kansas

January 17, 2022 - 10:59 AM

Lindsay Myers and Damaris Kunkler weigh their choices carefully as they cast their votes on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

As the 2022 legislative session kicks off this week all eyes are on Topeka. It’s an election year and the issues tackled this session will have a huge impact on the midterm results.

Last session, the legislature followed several other Republican-led legislatures across the country in passing restrictive voting laws. Most notable of these laws included restricting voter registration drives and limiting the number of ballots an individual can bring to the polls on behalf of someone else.

GOP lawmakers seem poised to once again take up legislation that would make it harder for Kansans to vote. Secretary of State Scott Schwab has also said he’ll once again be pushing bills that create extra hurdles, including shortening the period of time county election officers have to wait before removing inactive voters from the voter rolls. 

