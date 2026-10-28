Why efforts to overturn U.S. elections will fail

Since Trump first ran for office 10 years ago, he has tried to use the courts to meddle in elections. And the Supreme Court has consistently declined to intervene to help him. Even so, these antics come with a cost to the democratic process.
President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at a campaign rally for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) on Oct. 13. Trump has asked the U.S. Justice Department to ban the results of the Alaska race if Sen. Sullivan loses. (Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
by Noah Feldman, Bloomberg Opinion
Published: October 28, 2026
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Since Trump first ran for office 10 years ago, he has tried to use the courts to meddle in elections. And the Supreme Court has consistently declined to intervene to help him. Even so, these antics come with a cost to the democratic process.

If you’re a lawyer and your client tells you to file a meritless case, you’re supposed to say no. The U.S. Justice Department is apparently not constrained by this ethical obligation.

That helps explain why the department filed a lawsuit against Alaska last week seeking an injunction against the results of the state’s election only if the Republican candidate loses: It stemmed not from DOJ lawyers, but from President Donald Trump himself. 

From a political standpoint, the department’s efforts to undermine the results of next week’s elections are concerning, if unsurprising. As a legal matter, however, there is little to worry about.

Noah Feldman, Bloomberg Opinion

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