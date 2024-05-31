Why trust in the US Supreme Court is in free fall

One of the gravest consequences of Donald Trump’s presidency and now his re-election campaign is its damage to the reputation of the U.S. justice system.

After his conviction Thursday of covering up hush-money installments to an adult film star, Trump raged that he cannot get a fair trial because of a biased judge and jury.

Because he’s beyond famous, Trump’s view of the courts has re-energized a “don’t tread on me” distrust of authorities and government, putting the onus on the legal system to prove otherwise.

Which is where it should be.

For us to respect the process, judges have to prove day in and day out they are above reproach.

As such, every state, as does the federal system, has a “code of ethics” by which judges are held accountable.

The codes do not pertain to a judge’s legal decisions, which, if opposed, can be appealed to a higher court, but to their behavior in their professional and personal lives which can be perceived to influence their decisions on the bench.

Under Kansas’ code of judicial conduct, judges — no matter their rank — are expected to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in their independence, integrity and impartiality.

That’s not as hard as it sounds.

Maybe because I hold the philosophy that humans are intrinsically good, I believe most of us routinely hold ourselves to high standards. The rules for judges are simply universal reminders that we all need to treat one another with respect, refrain from a biased attitude, and mind our Ps and Qs.

For instance, the rules say judges should avoid improprieties that could erode confidence in their integrity and competence. Our actions reflect our moral character.

And besides being obnoxious, a boastful nature has no place on the bench. The job of a judge is not for show-offs who like to throw around their weight either to advance their own interests or those of others.

The rules also guard against judges crossing the line into politics.

Judges running for re-election, for example, can’t have promotional literature with them pictured wearing their robes or holding a gavel, giving them an unfair advantage over their opponents.

In their effort to be free from political influence, judges cannot publicly endorse politicians or political parties.

Judges are to base their decisions on the law, not the day’s politics.

Because judges hold enormous power over people’s lives, indeed, over the country, these guardrails are essential in building and retaining trust in our judicial system.

Sadly, these checks and balances do not pertain to our highest and most esteemed court in the land, the U.S. Supreme Court.

By their decision — which should be challenged — they have no binding code of conduct or process of enforcement and can choose how they wish to hold themselves accountable, which by all appearances is hands-off.