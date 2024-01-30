 | Tue, Jan 30, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Why we must combat Holocaust denialism

And there I was, facing two students who told the class that the concentration camps established by the Nazis were simply places where Jews were ‘allowed to go’ so that they could ‘worship separately.’

By

Columnists

January 30, 2024 - 5:42 PM

In 2004, Eva Mozes Kor shows some of the charred items left from the fire that destroyed her Holocaust museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. A victim of Adolf Hitler's concentration camps during World War II, Kor’s greatest fears were that people would begin to whitewash the horrors of the Holocaust. (John Smierciak/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

In a recent interview on the CNN podcast “The Axe Files,” crime writer Sara Paretsky talked about the antisemitism she faced growing up in a Jewish family in Kansas in the 1950s — antisemitism that limited what neighborhoods she and her family were allowed to live in.

Paretsky noted that Jews were subject to the same racially restrictive covenant laws as African Americans, which excluded them from housing in small Midwestern towns as well as in big cities such as Chicago.

As we recognized Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, we should recall that the links between white supremacy and antisemitism have deep roots across the Midwest, roots that help feed the violence and vitriol we are seeing across the U.S. right now.

Related
January 25, 2022
October 6, 2021
May 25, 2021
October 14, 2020
Most Popular