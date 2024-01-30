Why we must combat Holocaust denialism

In a recent interview on the CNN podcast “The Axe Files,” crime writer Sara Paretsky talked about the antisemitism she faced growing up in a Jewish family in Kansas in the 1950s — antisemitism that limited what neighborhoods she and her family were allowed to live in.

Paretsky noted that Jews were subject to the same racially restrictive covenant laws as African Americans, which excluded them from housing in small Midwestern towns as well as in big cities such as Chicago.

As we recognized Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, we should recall that the links between white supremacy and antisemitism have deep roots across the Midwest, roots that help feed the violence and vitriol we are seeing across the U.S. right now.