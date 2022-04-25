Wichita physician a model citizen

There are no civilian flights into Ukraine, so he flew into Poland and crossed the border with a local doctor from Lviv who doubles as a long-distance ambulance driver.

Lviv, a city of 700,000, is in the western part of the country and has largely been spared, but not completely.

“We were driving overnight to Tuesday morning to Lviv and on that Monday night, the Russians attacked an automobile and tire shop, in addition to a couple of military targets,” he said. “They attacked that civilian target and basically completely destroyed it. There were a couple of young male employees there, ready to go to work that morning and they were like sitting in the break room when that happened.”