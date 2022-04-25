 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Wichita physician a model citizen

Middle-age Ukrainian men are not usually allowed to leave the country, but Davis’ doctor friend has a special pass to come and go.

April 25, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Dr. Josh Davis, second from right, an emergency room physician at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, recently spend a week in western Ukraine offer medical care for patients in need. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOSH DAVIS

There are no civilian flights into Ukraine, so he flew into Poland and crossed the border with a local doctor from Lviv who doubles as a long-distance ambulance driver.

Lviv, a city of 700,000, is in the western part of the country and has largely been spared, but not completely.

“We were driving overnight to Tuesday morning to Lviv and on that Monday night, the Russians attacked an automobile and tire shop, in addition to a couple of military targets,” he said. “They attacked that civilian target and basically completely destroyed it. There were a couple of young male employees there, ready to go to work that morning and they were like sitting in the break room when that happened.”

