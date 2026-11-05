Worried about uncertainty? Science has the answers

Asking science to be definitive is making the wrong demand. Not only is certainty impossible, it is not even desirable. The more you learn, the more you recognize how much there is to discover,
In a 2022 science camp, Lawson Kittrell burns a strip of metal magnesium. The bright light is the release of energy as the magnesium combines with oxygen. It was one of several experiments conducted as part of a science, arts and athletics camp at Allen Community College. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
by Stuart Firestein – Guest essay for The Washington Post
Published: November 5, 2026
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Asking science to be definitive is making the wrong demand. Not only is certainty impossible, it is not even desirable. The more you learn, the more you recognize how much there is to discover,

John Maddox, the longtime editor of Nature, was once asked how much of what the international scientific journal published turned out to be wrong. His reply: “All of it.”

Nature’s articles weren’t wrong, of course — just incomplete. There is always more to be learned, more to be discovered, a more sophisticated explanation to be had.

If you are worried about the world’s uncertainties, science has an answer for your anxiety. In fact, uncertainty is an essential part of science. It is what makes science the most powerful system for accumulating knowledge that humanity has ever devised. In science, revision is a victory.

Stuart Firestein – Guest essay for The Washington Post

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