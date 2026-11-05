Worried about uncertainty? Science has the answers
Asking science to be definitive is making the wrong demand. Not only is certainty impossible, it is not even desirable. The more you learn, the more you recognize how much there is to discover,
John Maddox, the longtime editor of Nature, was once asked how much of what the international scientific journal published turned out to be wrong. His reply: “All of it.”
Nature’s articles weren’t wrong, of course — just incomplete. There is always more to be learned, more to be discovered, a more sophisticated explanation to be had.
If you are worried about the world’s uncertainties, science has an answer for your anxiety. In fact, uncertainty is an essential part of science. It is what makes science the most powerful system for accumulating knowledge that humanity has ever devised. In science, revision is a victory.
Stuart Firestein – Guest essay for The Washington Post
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.