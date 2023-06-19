 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Wounded vets deserve both benefits

There is no reason to deny full benefits to all American military personnel who have to retire early due to injury or other service-related medical conditions, regardless of how long they served.

By

Columnists

June 19, 2023 - 2:57 PM

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Courtesy photo

When a U.S. military member retires from service, he or she qualifies for retirement pay.

Then there are disability benefits for members suffering service-related injuries and any service member with more 20 years in the military can get both benefits fully paid.

But under current law, a military member with a career of less than 20 years cannot get full retirement and disability benefits simultaneously. Rather, the retirement pay is reduced by the value of the disability benefit.

