Wounded vets deserve both benefits

When a U.S. military member retires from service, he or she qualifies for retirement pay.
Then there are disability benefits for members suffering service-related injuries and any service member with more 20 years in the military can get both benefits fully paid.
But under current law, a military member with a career of less than 20 years cannot get full retirement and disability benefits simultaneously. Rather, the retirement pay is reduced by the value of the disability benefit.
Already a subscriber?