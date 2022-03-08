Yes, Kansas can bear food sales tax

On Monday, the House Taxation Committee held a hearing that served as an epilogue to 10 years’ worth of drama in Kansas.

Donna Ginther, director of the Institute for Policy and Social Research at the University of Kansas, presented the findings of the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform. Led by former GOP Senate President Steve Morris and former Democratic Sen. Janice Lee, the council was formed in 2019. Its members were charged with sorting through the wreckage of former Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax-cutting “experiment.”

The council’s prime recommendation is eliminating the state’s sales tax on food, but Ginther presented a wide-ranging summary of our state’s tax challenges. It can all be understood, she said, by the analogy of the three-legged stool.