The Kansas State University men’s basketball team advanced to the Elite 8 last month before falling to Florida Atlantic. For first-year coach Jerome Tang, the accomplishment was exceptional.

In those ways, playing in the fourth round was elite.

However, that word — elite — has become a marketing crutch, if not an all-out lie, in sports. This is especially true in youth sports, where the sale of nearly everything these days seems to lean on some kind of elite status.