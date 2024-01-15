 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Congress is poised for a rare workforce breakthrough

The Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act would expand the range of programs eligible for Pell Grants, which are currently used by roughly 6 million undergraduates to help pay for college. 

By

Opinion

January 15, 2024 - 6:15 PM

(Jonathan Sim/Dreamstime.com/TNS)

A deal struck by Republicans and Democrats in Congress has paved the way for students to use federal grants for short training courses. 

This is a rare example of sensible, bipartisan policy. As a new year begins, leaders of both parties should work to pass the legislation — together with a better plan to pay for it.

