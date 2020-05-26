Menu Search Log in

Coronavirus inspires conspiracy theories

Not surprisingly, state-controlled media in Russia are pushing the claim that the coronavirus is a U.S. bioweapon, developed to destroy China. Beijing is also promoting that theory.

By

Opinion

May 26, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Another virus is infecting the world in the wake of COVID-19 and it is hitting the United States with particular virulence.

A plague of conspiracy theories is attacking scientific facts about the pandemic, and replacing them with fake theories that will undermine efforts to tame it. Social media permits such misinformation to spread online, globally, with the speed of a virus, whether pushed by lone individuals, groups or governments.

What makes these conspiracy theories particularly dangerous in this country is that some of the worst are amplified by far-right talking heads — and by President Donald Trump.

Related
May 28, 2020
May 7, 2020
April 24, 2020
March 13, 2020
Trending