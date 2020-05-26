Coronavirus inspires conspiracy theories

Another virus is infecting the world in the wake of COVID-19 and it is hitting the United States with particular virulence.

A plague of conspiracy theories is attacking scientific facts about the pandemic, and replacing them with fake theories that will undermine efforts to tame it. Social media permits such misinformation to spread online, globally, with the speed of a virus, whether pushed by lone individuals, groups or governments.

What makes these conspiracy theories particularly dangerous in this country is that some of the worst are amplified by far-right talking heads — and by President Donald Trump.