D.C. residents deserve a voice in Congress

The debate over whether to grant statehood to the District of Columbia is a hotly partisan one with some cynical posturing on both sides. Democrats who favor the proposal say it’s all about giving the District’s 700,000-plus residents the same right to representation that other Americans have — knowing full well that a hypothetical new state of Washington, D.C., would certainly be sending two more Democrats to the Senate. But Republican opposition is grounded in the same self-serving calculations and would certainly be different if the District’s demographics were different.

What’s inarguable is that it’s intrinsically wrong in a democracy to deny congressional representation to a population that is larger than both Wyoming and Vermont. Congressional Democrats don’t want to hear this, but a reasonable compromise might be to fold the district’s residents into Maryland, from which the original district was carved in 1790 to create the capitol city.

The Founders designated the seat of government as a federal district, outside the authority of any state — and unrepresented in Congress or presidential elections. The 23rd Amendment, ratified in 1961, gave the District’s residents the right to vote in presidential elections, with three electors, the minimum number for any state. But in Congress, those citizens today still have no representation in the Senate and only a non-voting delegate in the House.