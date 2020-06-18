Dodge City GOP asks a bigot to speak; and nobody seems to care

Dodge City Republicans have invited a bigot, John Bennett of Oklahoma, to be their keynote speaker at their June 27 Expo.
When serving in the Oklahoma Legislature in 2014, then-Rep. Bennett called for the removal of mosques in the United States and referred to Islam as a “cancer” that “needs to be cut out.”
Quick reminder: The Constitution protects the practice of all religions in the United States.
