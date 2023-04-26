2024 election drama will be left to Florida men

President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that he will run for reelection is no surprise. Younger, ambitious Democrats, such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Gavin Newsom and even Vice President Kamala Harris kept their swords sheathed and are going about their business.

Not so across the aisle, where it’s knives out, especially between the two infamous Florida men, former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump already has declared, and DeSantis is expected to announce after the end of the legislative session in early May. That way, he’ll have substantial culture-war wins to brag about, courtesy of compliant and cowed Republicans.