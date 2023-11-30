 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

5o years later, Kissinger’s legacy still up for debate


Kissinger's heyday was a time when the secretary of state could strike grand bargains that seem elusive to U.S. leaders today. 

By

Editorials

November 30, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger addresses the Senate POW/MIA committee Sept. 22, 1992. (Robert Giroux/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Henry A. Kissinger, who died on Wednesday at 100, was one of the most consequential statesmen in U.S. history. Though his greatest triumphs occurred a half-century ago, his legacy is complex, contested and contains lessons that should inform Americans facing complicated foreign policy challenges now.

In less than four years during the early 1970s, Mr. Kissinger brokered the opening of relations between the United States and China, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam, major arms-control agreements with the Soviet Union, and Israeli-Arab accords that made the United States the dominant power in the Middle East.

While forging and defending this policy of “detente” — the easing of tensions with the Soviet Union — Mr. Kissinger also pursued what he regarded as a zero-sum contest for global influence with the Soviets, spurring him to what he once privately described, late in life, as his proudest achievement: the negotiation of disengagement agreements between Israel and Egypt and Israel and Syria following their 1973 war. 

Related
December 22, 2020
November 14, 2019
December 3, 2018
November 24, 2014
Most Popular