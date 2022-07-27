 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
A ‘No’ vote keeps government out

Though you wouldn't know it from the ballot's wording, Tuesday's election on abortion would allow legislators to explicitly remove a woman's right to abortion.

Pro-choice supporters in Austin, Texas, hold a “My Body My Choice” sign as they protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman’s reproductive rights. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Tust me, I’m from the government.

Who would have thought conservatives would rally around that statement, but it appears many are. Conservatives who are urging passage of an amendment to remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution are asking people to place an extraordinary amount of trust in government.

Pregnant women who have a medical emergency and need to terminate a pregnancy to save their own lives will need to be particularly trusting. That’s because the “Value Them Both” amendment that is on the Aug. 2 statewide ballot removes any right to an abortion, including an abortion needed to save the life of the mother.

