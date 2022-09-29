Aaron Judge just accomplished a huge baseball feat

That Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season, surpassing The Babe and tying Roger Maris, came against division rivals Toronto was so fitting. He carries on the legacy of Yankee lore of dominating the major leagues and especially the American League. And this is the magical hitting stat that matters. It mattered when Ruth achieved it in 1927 and kept the crown for 34 years. It mattered in 1961, when Maris reached the plateau and was there alone for 61 years. And it matters that Judge has arrived. The pride of the Yankees, indeed.

No one should credit a trio of National League steroid cheaters we shall not name, one of whom should also not be acknowledged as besting Hank Aaron’s 755 career long balls.

With seven games left, we won’t know Judge’s regular season homer total until his final at bat against the Rangers on Oct. 5.