 | Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Affordable health insurance a lifeline

Rescue Plan provides bargain-basement health insurance for those who have received as little as one week of unemployment benefits for 2021.

July 7, 2021 - 10:24 AM

Greta Ingle of Thrive Allen County can answer your questions about health insurance.

As of July 1, anyone who has received at least one week of unemployment benefits since the first of 2021, can receive health insurance at little to no expense, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s most recent COVID relief bill signed on March 11. 

The reduced-rate insurance is through the Affordable Care Act and is even for those who have since landed jobs or are already enrolled with the federal health care plan.

We’re talking about $10 monthly rates, folks, good for the rest of 2021.

