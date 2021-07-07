Affordable health insurance a lifeline

As of July 1, anyone who has received at least one week of unemployment benefits since the first of 2021, can receive health insurance at little to no expense, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s most recent COVID relief bill signed on March 11.

The reduced-rate insurance is through the Affordable Care Act and is even for those who have since landed jobs or are already enrolled with the federal health care plan.

We’re talking about $10 monthly rates, folks, good for the rest of 2021.