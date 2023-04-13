 | Thu, Apr 13, 2023
Age limit for tobacco products should include e-cigarettes

Kansas legislators neglected responsibility to address fast-growing epidemic among teen users

By

Editorials

April 13, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Republicans and Democrats joined forces in raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco products in Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly signed the measure Tuesday, making it effective July 1.

The law is an effort to deter teenagers, especially, from taking up the deadly habit. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United State; its use is directly linked to cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Kansas legislators also recognized that if they didn’t comply with the federal law signed by President Donald Trump in 2019, the state would lose out on about $1.2 million directed to help fund programs that prevent and reduce tobacco use. 

