 | Mon, Sep 26, 2022
Alex Jones again demonstrates the depths of his depravity

The reptile whose words smeared murdered kids and their loved ones as crisis actors remains incapable of remorse.

By

Editorials

September 26, 2022 - 5:04 PM

In this file photo, Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Texas State Capitol building on April 18, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images/TNS)

Poisonous gasbag Alex Jones has already lost the defamation suit brought by families of children and educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary; the only purpose of a Connecticut trial is to determine the damages he’ll pay for defaming them by saying the murder of 20 first graders and six educators was staged.

On the stand Thursday, questioned by an attorney for the families, Jones demonstrated his contempt for the entire exercise: “You’re unbelievable,” he spat: “You switch on emotions on and off when you want. It’s just ambulance-chasing.”

“Why don’t you show them respect?” replied the lawyer. “You have families in this courtroom that lost children, sisters, wives, moms.”

