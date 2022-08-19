Alexei Navalny will not be silent

Alexei Navalny, the most prominent voice opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin, now serving an 11½-year prison sentence on phony charges, cannot sit still or stay quiet. He recently declared himself a “one-man labor union” dedicated to improving prison conditions. The authorities threw him into solitary confinement, a form of mental and physical torture.

An action-reaction cycle has marked Mr. Navalny’s long crusade against the Putin regime’s corruption and despotism: He criticizes, Mr. Putin punishes. And yet Mr. Navalny perseveres. He passes messages through lawyers and supporters, and they post them on Twitter.

“Greetings from solitary confinement,” his account tweeted Monday.