 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
Biden shows the world what being an ally means

On the first night of the invasion, Biden asked Zelenskyy how he could help. “Gather the leaders of the world,” Zelenskyy said. “Ask them to support Ukraine.” Biden did precisely that — rallying allies from the free world to come to Ukraine’s defense.

Editorials

February 21, 2023 - 3:04 PM

President Joe Biden stands with children after delivering a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. On Monday, he made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden was greeted by a grateful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday. In an admirable show of solidarity, Biden declared America’s “unwavering commitment” to the besieged but brave Ukrainians just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said. “Ukraine stands. And democracy stands.”

That outcome is due in no small part to the president himself, as well as bipartisan backing from most members of Congress and from the American people. They’ve been mostly united in aiding Ukraine in its existential fight against Russia’s illegal, immoral invasion and its “crimes against humanity,” as Vice President Kamala Harris rightly charged Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

