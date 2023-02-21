Biden shows the world what being an ally means

President Joe Biden was greeted by a grateful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday. In an admirable show of solidarity, Biden declared America’s “unwavering commitment” to the besieged but brave Ukrainians just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said. “Ukraine stands. And democracy stands.”

That outcome is due in no small part to the president himself, as well as bipartisan backing from most members of Congress and from the American people. They’ve been mostly united in aiding Ukraine in its existential fight against Russia’s illegal, immoral invasion and its “crimes against humanity,” as Vice President Kamala Harris rightly charged Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.