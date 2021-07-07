Biden’s small gesture speaks volumes

The president called it “remarkable.” And, with just a touch of his hand, he showed us what “remarkable” really meant.

President Joe Biden came to Florida on Thursday, Surfside, specifically, to see for himself the incredible aftermath of an unimaginable event — the collapse of the Champlain Towers South. During his time in the small, stunned town, he listened to family members’ stories that were riddled with pain, bewilderment, resignation.

He had empathetic and encouraging words for first responders.