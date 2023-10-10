Big surplus an opportunity for Kansas legislators 

The state of Kansas is flush with cash. Gov. Laura Kelly announced last week that the Department of Revenue took in $42 million more in taxes during September than officials originally expected — a total of $991.6 million for the month. That number actually underplays the Sunflower State’s bulging bank accounts: Projections now suggest Kansas could be running a nearly $3.2 billion budget surplus by the end of June 2025.

That is good news. Kansas is not so far removed from the days of then-Gov. Sam Brownback’s notorious “tax experiment,” which strangled state revenues, forced public schools to tighten their belts and produced a voter backlash. At risk of stating the obvious, it is better for the state government to have a bit too much in its coffers than too little.

Now, however, leaders in Topeka face a serious question: What to do with all that money?