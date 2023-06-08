Blood on the putting green

It’s official: The Saudis own golf. Tuesday’s bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour will merge with LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion-dollar image-restoration project, is nothing less than the surrender of a storied American sports tradition to a regime whose human rights abuses are indisputable. The PGA’s famous green jacket is tainted red.

The PGA, golf’s longtime preeminent professional league, and LIV, created in 2021 from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, have until this week been at each other’s throats in public and in court. LIV sought to overtake the PGA’s prominence by waving bigger money at its stars, “sportswashing” Saudi Arabia’s sorry global image in the process.

Some golfers, like Tiger Woods, did the classy thing and passed on LIV’s offer (reportedly foregoing, in his case, close to a billion dollars). Those who took the bait, like Phil Mickelson, were excoriated as traitors. Among the chief excoriators was PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who last year raised the specter of 9/11 when criticizing the Saudi-owned competitor.