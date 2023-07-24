Bowlus showcased Liverpool Legends to their fullest

Once again, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center proved its value Friday night as it played host to Liverpool Legends, a tribute show to The Beatles.

More than 500 attended the show that brought many to their feet and even out into the aisles and down in the orchestra pit as they danced to the music of yesterday.

The Bowlus is unparalleled in this neck of the woods in its ability to host anything so large in such a professional manner. The sound, lighting and stage remain top-notch. And the plush seating is always appreciated.