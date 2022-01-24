China’s message for Winter Olympics: Shut up and ski

The Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4 in Beijing and, seemingly in preparation for the big day, the host nation is trying to clear up any confusion about whether it might tolerate any hint of political protest by the athletes. The short answer: Don’t even think about it.

“Any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment,” Yang Shu, deputy director general of international relations for the Beijing Organizing Committee, said Tuesday. That word “certain” — which could be read, in context, to mean either “inevitable” or “specific” — was vague but ominous.

With that, an Olympics already set to be played before near-empty venues so as to limit spread of coronavirus potentially got even grimmer. And the complicity of U.S. and other corporations sponsoring the show became that much harder to defend. There is certainly no shortage of reasons that an athlete of conscience might want to speak out: China is crushing the Uyghur Muslim minority, in a campaign officially designated “genocide” by the United States. China is at work stamping out free media in Hong Kong. And it subjects the Chinese population generally to Orwellian surveillance. The outside world still does not know what really happened to Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis pro who has been cast into a kind of political and personal limbo since she denounced a powerful Chinese official for sexual harassment two months ago.