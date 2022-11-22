 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Colorado attack should spark action

Despite the progress on LGBTQ rights in America, unabated hate for the community continues in some quarters, often stoked online by like-minded individuals

Editorials

November 22, 2022 - 2:11 PM

A makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub continues to grow on November 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Saturday evening, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

The worst — and best — of this country was reflected in Saturday’s deadly attack on a Colorado Springs nightclub.

The bar, Club Q, caters to the city’s LGBTQ community. It allegedly was targeted by 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who on Monday was arrested on murder and hate crimes charges in the assault that killed five and injured at least 25 patrons. Aldrich was seen on surveillance footage arriving at the club in body armor and allegedly using an AR-15-style rifle while carrying another weapon.

While much more needs to be learned about this specific suspect and the Club Q attack, it’s undeniable that despite the progress on LGBTQ rights in America, unabated hate for the community continues in some quarters, often stoked online by like-minded individuals.

