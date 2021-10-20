Committee must hold Bannon accountable

It’s not surprising that former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon continues to thumb his nose at the law, but a congressional committee should not allow him to again escape legal responsibility.

The Jan. 6 committee is looking into details of the Capitol riot where Trump supporters attempted to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The committee has deposed Bannon and three other Trump officials — former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Kash Patel, who was serving as chief of staff to then-acting Defense secretary Christopher Miller.