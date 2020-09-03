Conspiracy theories about virus serve to mask leadership vacuum

The recent trash talk that the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 is greatly exaggerated and that the virus is merely a political ploy, adds insult to injury to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.

Their lives, in essence, have become political pawns.

The rumor being fostered is that these people didn’t die from the virus because they also suffered from some other condition, such as obesity or hypertension. So, in essence, the “true” number of fatalities from the coronavirus is just a fraction — the current meme is 6% — of the 185,000 reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.