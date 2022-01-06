COVID-19 vaccine still the best way to prevent serious illness

It’s been one year since the biggest vaccination drive in American history began and offered some hope for what had been a gloomy and somber 2020.

There was genuine excitement for the vaccines back then. Clinical trials had proved successful, and the actual deployment of the vaccines filled many with the hope that the pandemic crisis would end. Those with historic knowledge of the polio vaccine envisioned thousands lining up to take the vaccine willingly.

That did happen at first. Yet, a year later, too many Americans remain unvaccinated. Variants of the virus continue to take a toll on the mostly unvaccinated. The death toll from COVID has escalated to more than 800,000, where a year ago it stood at 300,000 in the United States.