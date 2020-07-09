Dearest Sweden, it’s the virus, stupid

Long the lovechild of progressives, Sweden has hit the skids in regards to its laissez-faire response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And instead of proving prescient, the country’s independent streak against strict measures is costing thousands of lives.
The lesson is invaluable to the rest of the world itching to get back to normal.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives