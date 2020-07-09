Menu Search Log in

Dearest Sweden, it’s the virus, stupid

The lesson from Sweden is that an unchecked rate of infections is what leads to economic damage — not government shutdowns or mandates.

July 9, 2020 - 10:08 AM

A packed restaurant despite the coronavirus pandemic in Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2020. Despite social distancing guidelines from the World Health Organization, Sweden has resisted lockdowns, instead keeping open schools, gyms, bars and restaurants and relying on citizens to caution themselves. Photo by (Peter Johansson/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/TNS)

Long the lovechild of progressives, Sweden has hit the skids in regards to its laissez-faire response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And instead of proving prescient, the country’s independent streak against strict measures is costing thousands of lives.

The lesson is invaluable to the rest of the world itching to get back to normal. 

