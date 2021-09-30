Debt ceiling struggle not a game

Mark your calendars. Oct. 18, which will be here before we know it, just two weeks from Monday, is the day when our nation will no longer be able to pay its bills. Though this is what anyone with a clue would consider a real problem, that hasn’t kept congressional Republicans from playing a game of chicken with the full faith and credit of the United States government. Because, well, it’s all a game, right?

Not at all, obviously, though there are plenty in the once-Grand Old Party today who operate as though it were.

Senate Republicans blocked a move to boost the nation’s debt ceiling after the party’s leader in the upper chamber, Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said members of his conference wouldn’t help Democrats foot the bill for their upcoming spending spree.