Europe waking up to Putin’s threats

It’s the season of peace and goodwill — unless you’re a European defense official. In that case, you’ve probably spent the past couple of weeks warning about impending war with Russia. Europe finally is waking itself up to the dangerous new world.

“We must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured,” Mark Rutte warned over the weekend. The opponent would be Russia, the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization told an audience in Berlin as he said Europe must spend more on defense.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said over the weekend that Mr. Putin harbors expansionist ambitions akin to the Nazis after absorbing the Sudetenland in 1938.

Richard Knighton, Britain’s most senior military officer, warned on Monday that the British must be prepared to fight for their country in case of a Russian attack. Similar alarms are becoming common across the continent.

A fair question is what took so long? Vladimir Putin’s designs have been known at least since his tirade against NATO at the 2007 Munich conference.

Mr. Putin has sent his spies to kill his enemies on NATO soil, notably the 2006 assassination of Alexander Litvinenko and the 2018 nerve-agent plot in the U.K.

His initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014 should have set off alarms, but Barack Obama and Angela Merkel tried appeasement instead.

As the Ukraine war drags on, Russia is also growing bolder about testing NATO with drone incursions and an alleged attack on a Polish rail line.

Mr. Putin’s ambitions to reconstitute a Russian empire haven’t changed, but Europe has. That’s the domestic problem that the defense chiefs are responding to. The immediate challenge is that Europe’s fiscal situation has deteriorated materially.

Governments have become significantly more indebted after pandemic-era spending and with unreformed social-welfare systems. Populations are aging, while economic growth slows under the burden of high taxes and intrusive regulation.

All of this makes it politically difficult to gin up more defense spending.

European voters will have to decide if they’re prepared to sacrifice some welfare benefits to guarantee national security. Their political and military leaders are doing them the favor of explaining the stakes and the risks, in an effort to persuade voters to accept spending reforms.

Adding to the urgency, Europe is starting to worry that President Trump may mean what he says about Europe paying for its own defense.

The new Trump national-security strategy has driven the point home in stark terms.

Europeans hoped Mr. Trump’s criticism was a bargaining ploy. But Vice President JD Vance and his allies in the Pentagon really believe the U.S. should play a diminished role in Europe.

An unfair American caricature of Europe is that no one on the continent cares about defense. That’s true of many politicians, but more than a few — and most of the most important ones — have seen the dangers clearly for some time.