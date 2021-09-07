 | Tue, Sep 07, 2021
Face mask lawsuits target the vulnerable

Lawsuits were filed against Johnson County and Morris County for mandating face masks in schools. Both suits affect students who are too young to get vaccinated against COVID.

By

Editorials

September 7, 2021 - 10:06 AM

After more than a year of virtual learning for some students, children are eager to be back in school. Seeing that they do so safely, is paramount.(Dreamstime/TNS)

On Friday, Johnson County and Morris County officials were sued for requiring students to wear face masks to guard against COVID-19.

Of note is that the lawsuit naming Kansas City’s Blue Valley district is directed at students from kindergarten up through sixth grade, and in Morris County’s Council Grove, all students age 5 and older.

Both suits affect students who are too young to get vaccinated against COVID. Today, these youths are the  largest group unprotected from the virus, with a vaccine for those 12 and younger not expected until 2022.

