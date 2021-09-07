Face mask lawsuits target the vulnerable

On Friday, Johnson County and Morris County officials were sued for requiring students to wear face masks to guard against COVID-19.

Of note is that the lawsuit naming Kansas City’s Blue Valley district is directed at students from kindergarten up through sixth grade, and in Morris County’s Council Grove, all students age 5 and older.

Both suits affect students who are too young to get vaccinated against COVID. Today, these youths are the largest group unprotected from the virus, with a vaccine for those 12 and younger not expected until 2022.